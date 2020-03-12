PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

Best-Selling Books Week Ended March 7th

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “House of Earth and Blood” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

2. “The Numbers Game” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. “Long Range” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

4. “Blindside” by James Patterson and James Born (Little, Brown)

5. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

6 . "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse'' by Charlie Mackesy (Harperone)

7. “Lethal Game” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

8. “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdich (Harper)

9. “The Jetsetters” by Amanda Eyre Ward (Ballantine)

10. “Trace Elements” by Donna Leon (Atlantic Monthly)

11. “Writers & Lovers” by Lily King (Grove)

12. “You Are Not Alone” by Hendricks/Perkkanen (St. Martin's Press)

13. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

14. “The Warsaw Protocol” by Steve Berry (Minotaur)

15. "The Dutch House'' by Ann Patchett (Harper)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Find Your Path” by Carrie Underwood (Dey Street)

2. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)

3. “The MAGA Doctrine” by Charlie Kirk (Broadside)

4. “Unknown Valor” by Martha MacCallum (Harper)

5. “Pearls of Wisdom” by Barbara Bush (Twelve)

6. “The Ultimate Retirement Guide for 50+” by Suze Orman (Hay House)

7. "Food Fix" by Mark Hyman (Little, Brown Spark)

8. “The Hope of Glory” by Jon Meacham (Convergent)

9. “Open Book” by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street)

10. “Upstream” by Dan Heath (Avid Reader)

11. “Get Out of Your Head” by Jennie Allen (Waterbrook)

12. “The End of Mental Illness” by Daniel G. Amen (Tyndale Momentum)

13. “Foundations” by Simons/Simons (Harvest House)

14. “John Adams Under fire” by Abrams/Fisher (Hanover Square)

15. “Live Beautiful” by Athena Calderone (Abrams)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Window on the Bay” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

2. “Celtic Empire” by Cussler/Cussler (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

3. “Liar Liar” by Patterson/Fox (Grand Central)

4. “Long Road to Mercy” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Rope Burn” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

6. “The Backstabbers” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

7. “Chasing Cassandra” by Lisa Kleypas (Avon)

8. “Blessing in Disguise” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

9. “Longing for Yesterday” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

10. “The Cliff House” by RaeAnne Thayne (HQN)

11. “The Night Window” by Dean Koontz (Bantam)

12. “The Big Kahuna” by Evanovich/Evanovich (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

13. “Ambush” by Patterson/Born (Grand Central Publishing)

14. “Home Sweet Home” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

15. “Fugitive Trail” by Elizabeth Goddard (Love Inspired)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “The Hunting Party” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

2. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celest Ng (Penguin Books)

3. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)

4. “The Inn” by Patterson/Fox (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Unsolved” by Patterson/Ellis (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “Don't Overthink It” by Anne Bogel (Baker)

7. “Lost Roses” by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

8. “One Good Deed” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Summer of '69” by Elin Hilderbrand (Back Bay)

10. “Official SAT Study Guide” (2020 ed.) (College Board)

11. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, Vol. 11” by Koyoharu Gotouge (Viz)

12. “One-Punch Man, Vol. 19" by One/Murata (Viz)

13. “The Outsider” by Stephen King (Gallery)

14. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers (Norton)

15. "Before We Were Yours'' by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)