Olivia Rodrigo praises female artists in Billboard speech JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., AP Entertainment Writer March 3, 2022 Updated: March 3, 2022 3:56 a.m.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Olivia Rodrigo praised prior female songwriters and music artists for giving her strength while accepting Billboard’s 2022 Woman of the Year award.
The former teen actor turned pop star was awarded during the event Wednesday night at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. She spoke about being lucky for her career and thanked Sheryl Crow, who presented her with the honor.
