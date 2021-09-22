Nigeria-born designer Joy Meribe opens Milan Fashion Week COLLEEN BARRY, AP Fashion Writer Sep. 22, 2021 Updated: Sep. 22, 2021 8:03 a.m.
MILAN (AP) — Nigeria-born designer Joy Meribe opened Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday with her debut runway collection, a concrete success for a movement to promote diversity in Italian fashion just a year after launching.
The Italian National Fashion Chamber tapped Meribe to open six days of womenswear previews for Spring-Summer 2022 after her inaugural collection for the “We are Made in Italy” initiative last year found commercial success.