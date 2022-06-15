Heartwarming news story inspires original Pride show in Milford

Pantochino Productions Inc. in Milford is known for its family-friendly musical theater shows that are typically light fare. While its newest musical, “As Long As We’re Talking,” explores a heavier theme in suicide, organizers say it contains an important message for young people.

“It seems dark but it is going to be something very uplifting, very positive and something that everyone should hear,” said Bert Bernardi, who wrote the book for the show, noting the show is appropriate for audiences 13 and up. “It’s really for everyone to see. It’s about a young person needing help and to know that you can be whoever you want to be — or are — that you need to live that life, whether you are gay or straight or whatever.”