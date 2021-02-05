New museum traces history of Black music across genres KRISTIN M. HALL, AP Entertainment Writer Feb. 5, 2021 Updated: Feb. 5, 2021 10:40 a.m.
1 of8 People walk to the entrance of the National Museum of African American Music, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Unlike other museums that focus on a genre or label, this new museum is the first to span multiple genres including gospel, blues, jazz, R&B and hip hop. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 People look at an exhibit in the National Museum of African American Music, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Unlike other museums that focus on a genre or label, this new museum is the first to span multiple genres including gospel, blues, jazz, R&B and hip hop. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 People look at an interactive exhibit in the National Museum of African American Music, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Unlike other museums that focus on a genre or label, this new museum is the first to span multiple genres including gospel, blues, jazz, R&B and hip hop. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Armond Carter, left, of Atlanta, and his mother, Latonya Carter, dance together in an exhibit at the National Museum of African American Music, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Even as Nashville has long celebrated its role in the history of music, the new museum fills a gap by telling an important and often overlooked story about the roots of American popular music, including gospel, blues, jazz, R&B and hip hop. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Visitors watch an exhibit at the National Museum of African American Music, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Even as Nashville has long celebrated its role in the history of music, the new museum fills a gap by telling an important and often overlooked story about the roots of American popular music, including gospel, blues, jazz, R&B and hip hop. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 A trumpet belonging to Louis Armstrong is displayed at the National Museum of African American Music, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The museum has 1,600 artifacts in the collection, which also includes clothes and a Grammy Award belonging to Ella Fitzgerald, and a guitar owned by B.B. King. But to make the best use out of the space, the exhibits are layered with interactive features, including 25 stations that allow visitors to virtually explore the music. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Lucille, a guitar owned by blues legend B.B. King, is displayed at the National Museum of African American Music, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The museum has 1,600 artifacts in the collection, which also includes clothes and a Grammy Award belonging to Ella Fitzgerald, and a trumpet belonging to Louis Armstrong. But to make the best use out of the space, the exhibits are layered with interactive features, including 25 stations that allow visitors to virtually explore the music. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Visitors look at information presented at the National Museum of African American Music, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The museum tells a chronological story of Black music starting in the 1600s through present day and frames it around major cultural movements including the music and instruments brought by African slaves, the emergence of blues through the Great Migration, the Harlem Renaissance and the Civil Rights Movement. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A new museum two decades in the making is telling the interconnected story of Black musical genres through the lens of American history.
The National Museum of African American Music, which opened with a virtual ribbon-cutting on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, is seated in the heart of Nashville’s musical tourism district, alongside honky-tonks and the famed Ryman Auditorium and blocks from the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
Written By
KRISTIN M. HALL