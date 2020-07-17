Music Review: BTS unstoppable on their new 'Journey'

BTS, “Map of the Soul: 7 — The Journey” (UMe)

There is no such thing as a world pandemic that can stop the BTS train.

The pop (no K needed) superstars managed to record a full-length Japanese album, “Map of the Soul: 7 — The Journey,” in the few months the world was on lockdown. Only two songs on the 13-track album, their eighth overall, are new: “Stay Gold” is an uplifting piano tune with a catchy hook and “Your Eyes Tell” is an up-tempo ballad. The rest are cobbled and translated from BTS’ latest Korean records.

“The Journey” is a trip for sure with its pure, unadulterated pop that goes from lo-fi guitar with entrancing trap beats like “Black Swan” to a bewitching Latin rhythm on “Airplane Pt. 2,” to a cheerleading routine that is steeled with an EDM line on “IDOL.” You just can’t shake off the hypnotic hoarse trumpet of “Make It Right” or run away from the utter earworm that is “Boy with Luv,” the original version of the song hitting the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart last year.

The music is infectious. There’s nothing left of the dance floor when “The Journey” is done with you. Stay gold, stan BTS.