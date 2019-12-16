Milford Senior Center hosting Christmas concert Dec. 18

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive is hosting a Christmas concert with the Center’s Band, The Note Ables, Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 1:15 p.m.

The program, “Christmas with the Band “was canceled recently because of stormy weather.

The band, directed by Linda Whittaker, has planned this special program including audience participation with carol singing, and ringing tone chimes.

The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call 203-877-5131.