Eastbound Theatre, a division of the Milford Arts Council, will hold auditions for the romantic comedy, Fireflies, by Matthew Barber, directed by Nancy A. Herman Tuesday, March 24 and Wednesday, March 5, from 7-9 p.m., at the MAC, 40 Railroad Ave. South, Milford. Performances will be June 5-21.

Callbacks, if necessary, will be Sunday, March 29. Additionally, interested actors who may be unable to attend auditions should contact the director at nahshell33@aol.com.

Fireflies is a romantic comedy about aging, loneliness and late-in-life love. It also is about lasting friendship and first impressions. Based on the novel “Eleanor and Abel” by Annette Sanford, the play focuses on retired and much-respected schoolteacher Eleanor Bannister who is lonelier than she admits to anyone, especially herself. Alone and set in her ways, she claims to be content. That is, until drifter Abel Brown shows up and points out the hole in her roof and also the one in her life.

Available roles are for two women and two men. Actors will be asked to read sides from the script. Actors interested in reviewing the script should contact the director at nahshell33@aol.com.

EBT also is looking for a stage manager for this production. If interested in this position, contact the director at nahshell33@aol.com or producer Ann Baker at abaker0728@gmail.com.

For more information contact the Milford Arts Council at ebtmac@gmail.com or 203-878-6647.