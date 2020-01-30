Milford Arts Council presents Amy Lynn and the Honey Men

Amy Lynn and the Honey Men, seven-piece band will return to the MAC (Milford Arts Council), 40 Railroad Avenue South on Feb. 22, at 8 p.m.

With Amy Lynn on vocals, the Honey Men’s team consists of bari sax, tenor sax, trumpet, keys, bass, and drums. Both together and apart, members of The Honey Men draw on a range of experience playing for acts such as Roberta Flack, Spoon, Bette Midler, Red Baraat, St. Vincent, The National, Yo La Tengo, Loser's Lounge, Duffy, Antibalas, and the Radio City Orchestra.

Tickets are $32. BYOEEE vibe (Bring Your Own Everything Except the Entertainment) or hang out in the Speakeasy Lounge. Concessions also are available.﻿ Doors open at 7:30 p.m. ﻿

For more information call 203-878-6647 or go to milfordarts.org.

Berchem Moses PC is sponsoring the MAC live series.