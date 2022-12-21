Megan Thee Stallion 'matters,' says DA at Tory Lanez trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California prosecutor told jurors Wednesday that hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion would never have subjected herself to the torrent of public abuse she's received if she wasn't telling the truth about rapper Tory Lanez shooting her in the feet and wounding her in the summer of 2020.
Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott said the jury should believe Megan’s anguish — evident in her testimony last week — and her courage in fighting through it. Jurors should also provide Megan with justice by convicting Lanez, he said, citing the scorn she received online and in parts of the hip-hop community.