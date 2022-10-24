Mary J. Blige, Jill Biden team up for cancer prevention

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration's initiative to spur prevention and treatment of cancer got a dose of celebrity support Monday when singer Mary J. Blige joined Jill Biden and the American Cancer Society to announce national meetings on breast and cervical cancer.
The cancer society pledged to convene the events after President Joe Biden and the first lady resurrected the “cancer moonshot” initiative this year. The program provides more money for research to, as Jill Biden said, “help us end cancer as we know it. For good.”