MAC presents second annual indoor bluegrass festival

Milford Arts Council, The MAC presents their second annual two-day indoor bluegrass festival, The Souped Up Bluegrass Bash on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 11 and 12, at the MAC, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford.

On Saturday, Jan. 11, at 8 p.m., Deadgrass, an acoustic five piece string band that interprets the music of Jerry Garcia & the Dead will perform. From New York City, Deadgrass features Matt Turk and Grammy award winner C Lanzbom, along with Michael Donovan/fiddle, vocals, Russ Gottlieb/banjo, and David Richards/bass, vocals.

Sunday, Jan. 12, features three bluegrass bands including Switch Factory, Hitch & the Giddyup, and headliner, Bees in the Barn from 4-7 p.m.

The general admission standing only party ticket allows patrons to mill around the MAC — up and downstairs — enjoying free soups & breads from area restaurants and a cash bar. The VIP reserved seating ticket allows patrons to do all of the above and provides a candlelit table for the three hours. Jan. 11 Deadgrass reserved seating tickets are $35. Jan. 12 festival tickets are $35 for reserved seating or $20 for standing party ticket. To purchase tickets, visit milfordarts.org or call 203-878-6647, Tuesday-Friday, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Paige Miglio, executive director of the MAC said, “We added this event to our line up last year, and our response from both the audience and the musicians was amazing. We decided that we had to make this an annual event right then and there. This year will be bigger and better, for sure. In fact, it's already selling at a much faster rate than last year. Word of mouth is powerful!”

The MAC Live series is sponsored by Berchem Moses, Attorneys and Counselors at Law. The weekend also is sponsored by Your CBD Store, Milford Point Brewing, and Cohen, Kaufman and Associates, LLC.