MAC presents Broadway’s Sally Mayes

Sally Mayes Sally Mayes Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close MAC presents Broadway’s Sally Mayes 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The MAC (Milford Arts Council) and Pantochino Productions announce a Nite Spot Night event featuring Broadway’s two time Tony nominated Sally Mayes Saturday, March 7, at 8 p.m., at the MAC, 40 Railroad Avenue South.

Mayes made her Broadway debut in Cy Coleman’s Welcome To The Club. Her performance won critical praise along with a Theater World Award and Outer Critics Circle nomination as one of Broadway’s Outstanding Newcomers.

Best known for her role in She Loves Me, The New York Times calls Sally ‘incandescent, deliciously saucy.’ People Magazine describes her as ‘the kind of rich theatrical voice that elevates a show tune.’

Sally Mayes received a Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nomination for her role in She Loves Me. She drew raves as Mae West in the National Tour of Dirty Blonde and also appeared in the Broadway revival of Steel Magnolias. Sally also starred in several Off-Broadway productions including Closer Than Ever (Outer Critics Circle nomination), Das Barbeci, and Pete N’ Keely (Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical), among others.

Sally’s nightclub appearances have garnered her rave reviews from coast to coast, she has been nominated for 12 Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs Awards, and has won two Back Stage BISTRO awards for excellence in cabaret and recording.

All Nite Spot Nights are BYOEEE — Bring Your Own Everything Except the Entertainment. Wine, beer, soft drinks, and snacks also are available in the Speakeasy Lounge.

For tickets, visit milfordarts.org/music/night-spot-nights/ or call 203-878-6647.