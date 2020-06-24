MAC offering new online, outdoor events

The Milford Arts Council presents a new campaign they are calling THE MAC: RECREATED — a slate of online and outdoor events.

“We have been working hard to navigate our new circumstances and to reimagine and re-create the MAC within our new world,” said Paige Miglio, executive director of the arts council. “We’ve spent the last few months listening to the needs and desires of our artists, patrons, and community so that we could reshape the MAC in a way that serves as many people as possible.”

Some of the new programs include: Homebound with Eastbound, one-act plays that are presented online once a month by Eastbound Theatre; Explore Your Inner Creative online and outdoor classes and tutorials that enrich the creative spirit; Artist to Artist sessions that provide a safe and supportive place for artists to share life and art with each other every Tuesday evening by Zoom; Movement classes five ways/five days — tap, tango, nia, bodyart, and dance exercise online Mondays through Fridays; and Open Mic Online every second Wednesday of the month re-starting this fall.

The new MAC Summer Pop Up series just premiered in June, offering a spontaneous visual or performing arts experience in a surprise natural setting on Saturdays at 11 a.m. The community can look out for location clues all week long as to the surprise setting of the event at milfordarts.org, Milford Arts Council Facebook, or milford.arts on Instagram.

The MAC’s Sandsculpt Contest will feature sandsculpt creations on their website and social platforms during the months of July and August, continuing this 43-year old tradition in a new and different way. Stay tuned for details at https://milfordarts.org/sand-sculpt-lp.

Virtual exhibits have drawn thousands of viewers to the MAC website already. The Color Exhibit: RED is online now at https://milfordarts.org/redexpo-20-lp and The Story of Women Exhibit is ramping up for the Fall in celebration of the 100 year anniversary of women’s right to vote.

Finally, the MAC is planning Arts Cruise-Bys whereby people can get in their car and take a leisurely drive by various music, dance, theatre, and visual arts presentations all around Milford. This program is still in development, but the MAC is very excited to give Milford a tourism boost and the community a boost in spirits through this program. Also planned for the fall, Community Circles that feature arts and conversation as well as online Panel Discussions on various topics.

Follow Milford Arts on their website (milfordarts.org) and on Facebook (Milford Arts Council) and Instagram (milford.arts) to learn more about these new programs and programs that are still in the creative lab.