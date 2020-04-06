MAC hosts Open Mic Nite on Zoom

MAC is hosting Open Mic Nite on Zoom Wednesday, April 8, at 7 p.m.

If you have a video of a performance — 5 minutes or less — please send it to us at info@milfordarts.org then MAC will supply details. Your performance will be live, but your video will help MAC to create a set list. Limited to 15 spots and open to singers, dancers, writers, actors ... anything that works for the virtual stage.

Everyone will need to download Zoom and register in advance: https://zoom.us/…/regist…/v50vdumprT8jf0MMRepaFwroviYtL3NQGA

For more information, email info@milfordarts.org.