Lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro

Lista de nominados a la 79a edici\u00f3n anual de los Globos de Oro, seg\u00fan se anunci\u00f3 el lunes. CINE \u2014Mejor pel\u00edcula de drama: \u201cBelfast\u201d, \u201cCODA\u201d, \u201cDune\u201d, \u201cKing Richard\u201d, \u201cThe Power of the Dog\u201d. \u2014Mejor pel\u00edcula musical o de comedia: \u201cCyrano\u201d, \u201cDon\u2019t Look Up\u201d, \u201cLicorice Pizza\u201d, \u201cTick, Tick... Boom!\u201d, \u201cWest Side Story\u201d. \u2014Mejor director: Kenneth Branagh, \u201cBelfast\u201d; Jane Campion, \u201cThe Power of the Dog\u201d; Maggie Gyllenhaal, \u201cThe Lost Daughter\u201d; Steven Spielberg, \u201cWest Side Story\u201d; Denis Villeneuve, \u201cDune\u201d. \u2014Mejor actriz, drama: Jessica Chastain, \u201cThe Eyes of Tammy Faye\u201d; Olivia Colman, \u201cThe Lost Daughter\u201d; Nicole Kidman, \u201cBeing the Ricardos\u201d; Lady Gaga, \u201cHouse of Gucci\u201d; Kristen Stewart, \u201cSpencer\u201d. \u2014Mejor actor, drama: Mahershala Ali, \u201cSwan Song\u201d; Javier Bardem, \u201cBeing the Ricardos\u201d; Benedict Cumberbatch, \u201cThe Power of the Dog\u201d; Will Smith, \u201cKing Richard\u201d; Denzel Washington, \u201cThe Tragedy of Macbeth\u201d. \u2014Mejor actriz, musical o comedia: Marion Cotillard, \u201cAnnette\u201d; Alana Haim, \u201cLicorice Pizza\u201d; Jennifer Lawrence, \u201cDon\u2019t Look Up\u201d; Emma Stone, \u201cCruella\u201d; Rachel Zegler, \u201cWest Side Story\u201d. \u2014Mejor actor, musical o comedia: Leonardo DiCaprio, DSont look uo, peter declege sereno andrew garfield tick tick boom licorice pizza anthony ramos "In the Heights". \u2014Mejor actriz de reparto: Caitriona Balfe, \u201cBelfast\u201d; Ariana DeBose \u201cWest Side Story\u201d; Kirsten Dunst, \u201cThe Power of the Dog\u201d; Aunjanue Ellis, \u201cKing Richard; Ruth Negga, \u201cPassing\u201d. \u2014Mejor actor de reparto: Ben Affleck, \u201cThe Tender Bar\u201d; Jamie Dornan, \u201cBelfast\u201d; Ciar\u00e1n Hinds, \u201cBelfast\u201d; Troy Kotsur, \u201cCODA\u201d; Kodi Smit-McPhee, \u201cThe Power of the Dog\u201d. \u2014Mejor pel\u00edcula en lengua extranjera: \u201cCompartment No. 6\u201d (Finlandia, Rusia, Alemania; t\u00edtulo original: \u201cHytti nro 6\u201d); \u201cThe Hand of God\u201d (Italia; t\u00edtulo original: \u201c\u00c8 stata la mano di Dio\u201d; t\u00edtulo en espa\u00f1ol: \u201cFue la mano de Dios\u201d); \u201cA Hero\u201d (Francia, Ir\u00e1n; t\u00edtulo original: \u201cGhahreman\u201d; t\u00edtulo en espa\u00f1ol: \u201cUn h\u00e9roe\u201d); \u201cMadres paralelas\u201d (Espa\u00f1a). \u2014Mejor cinta animada: \u201cEncanto\u201d, \u201cFlee\u201d, \u201cLuca\u201d, \u201cMy Sunny Maad\u201d, \u201cRaya and the Last Dragon\u201d. \u2014Mejor guion: Paul Thomas Anderson, \u201cLicorice Pizza\u201d; Kenneth Branagh, \u201cBelfast\u201d; Jane Campion, \u201cThe Power of the Dog\u201d; Adam McKay, \u201cDon't Look Up\u201d; Aaron Sorkin, \u201cBeing the Ricardos\u201d. \u2014Mejor m\u00fasica original: Alexandre Desplat, \u201cThe French Dispatch\u201d; Germaine Franco, \u201cEncanto\u201d; Jonny Geenwood, \u201cThe Power of the Dog\u201d; Alberto Iglesias, \u201cMadres paralelas\u201d; Hans Zimmer, \u201cDune\u201d. \u2014Mejor canci\u00f3n original: \u201cBe Alive\u201d, Dixson, Beyonc\u00e9 Knowles-Carter, \u201cKing Richard\u201d; \u201cDos oruguitas\u201d, Lin-Manuel Miranda, \u201cEncanto\u201d; \u201cDown to Joy\u201d, Van Morrison, \u201cBelfast"; \u201cHere I Am (Singing My Way Home)\u201d, Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman, \u201cRespect\u201d; \u201cNo Time to Die\u201d, Billie Eilish, Finneas O\u2019Connell, \u201cNo Time to Die\u201d. TELEVISI?\u201cN \u2014Mejor serie de drama: \u201cLupin\u201d, \u201cThe Morning Show\u201d, \u201cPose\u201d, \u201cSquid Game\u201d, \u201cSuccession\u201d. \u2014Mejor actriz, serie de drama: Uzo Aduba, \u201cIn Treatment\u201d; Jennifer Aniston, \u201cThe Morning Show\u201d; Christine Baranski, \u201cThe Goof Fight\u201d, Elisabeth Moss, \u201cThe Handmaid's Tale\u201d; Michaela Ja\u00e9 Rodriguez, "Pose". \u2014Mejor actor, serie de drama: Brian Cox, \u201cSuccession\u201d; Lee Jung-jae, \u201cSquid Game\u201d; Billy Porter, \u201cPose\u201d; Jeremy Strong, \u201cSuccession\u201d; Omar Sy, \u201cLupin\u201d. \u2014Mejor serie de comedia o musical: \u201cThe Great\u201d, \u201cHacks\u201d, \u201cOnly Murders in the Building", \u201cReservation Dogs\u201d, \u201cTed Lasso\u201d. \u2014Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical: Hannah Einbinder, \u201cHacks\u201d, Elle Fanning, \u201cThe Great\u201d; Issa Rae, \u201cInsecure\u201d; Tracee Ellis Ross, \u201cBlack-ish\u201d; Jean Smart, \u201cHacks\u201d. \u2014Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical: Anthony Anderson, \u201cBlack-ish\u201d; Nicholas Hoult, \u201cThe Great\u201d; Steve Martin, \u201cOnly Murders in the Building\u201d; Martin Short, \u201cOnly Murders in the Building\u201d; Jason Sudeikis, \u201cTed Lasso\u201d. \u2014Mejor serie limitada o pel\u00edcula hecha para TV: \u201cDopesick\u201d, \u201cImpeachment: American Crime Story\u201d, \u201cMaid\u201d, \u201cMare of Easttown\u201d, \u201cThe Underground Railroad\u201d. \u2014Mejor actriz, serie limitada o pel\u00edcula hecha para TV: Jessica Chastain, \u201cScenes from a Marriage\u201d; Cynthia Erivo, \u201cGenius: Aretha"; Elizabeth Olsen, \u201cWandaVision\u201d; Margaret Qualley, \u201cMaid\u201d; Kate Winslet, \u201cMare of Easttown\u201d. \u2014Mejor actor, serie limitada o pel\u00edcula hecha para TV: Paul Bettany, \u201cWandavision\u201d; Oscar Isaac, \u201cScenes from a Marriage\u201d; Michael Keaton, \u201cDopesick\u201d; Ewan McGregor, \u201cHalston\u201d; Tahar Rahim, \u201cThe Serpent\u201d. \u2014Mejor actriz de reparto, serie, serie limitada o pel\u00edcula hecha para TV: Jennifer Coolidge, \u201cThe White Lotus\u201d; Kaitlyn Dever, \u201cDopesick\u201d; Andie McDowell, \u201cMaid\u201d; Sarah Snook, \u201cSuccession\u201d; Hannah Waddingham, \u201cTed Lasso\u201d. \u2014Mejor actor de reparto, serie, serie limitada o pel\u00edcula hecha para TV: Billy Crudup, \u201cThe Morning Show\u201d; Kieran Culkin, \u201cSuccession\u201d; Mark Duplass, \u201cThe Morning Show\u201d; Brett Goldstein, \u201cTed Lasso\u201d; O Yeong-su, \u201cSquid Game\u201d.