Lions club hosting breakfast with the Easter Bunny

The Milford Lions Club is hosting their Breakfast with the Easter Bunny fundraiser Sunday, March 29, from 9 to 11 a.m., at West River Healthcare Center, 245 Orange Ave., Milford.

The event will include a raffle and toys for the children.

Tickets are $6 per person.

For more information, call Marie at 203-878-0344.