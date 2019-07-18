Labrinth on working with Beyonce: 'She's a perfectionist'

NEW YORK (AP) — British singer-songwriter-producer Labrinth knew what he was in for when he learned he was about to work with Beyonce: "She's a perfectionist and she's a Virgo, like my wife. Virgos are serious perfectionists."

He adds, "I was like, 'I know what I'm in for and I like that.'"

The Grammy-nominated musician worked on the pop icon's newest song, "Spirit," from the "Lion King," where she voices the character Nala. Labrinth said he was working on tracks for the film and hoped he'd come up with something Beyonce could connect to.

Turns out Beyonce loved it so much she decided to add lyrics to the song and record it.

"Spirit" appears on the "Lion King" soundtrack and "The Lion King: The Gift," a Beyonce-produced album featuring songs inspired by the film.