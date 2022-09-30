Kid Cudi's songs come to life in 'Entergalactic' TV feature

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi recorded the bulk of his new album, the melodic rapper wanted to visually highlight the project’s songs without depending on short music videos.
The Grammy winner initially thought about turning his concept album into an anthology series, until he linked up with “black-ish” creator Kenya Barris, who suggested that Cudi go the animation route. The musician took heed and has brought his songs into colorful light in the Netflix adult-animated romantic comedy “Entergalactic” — inspired by his eighth studio album of the same name. Both were released Friday.