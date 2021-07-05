Italy state TV: Beloved entertainer Raffaella Carra' dies July 5, 2021 Updated: July 5, 2021 2:24 p.m.
ROME (AP) — Raffaella Carra’, for decades one of Italian television's most popular and beloved entertainers, died on Monday at age 78 after a long illness, Italian state TV quoted her family as saying.
Rai state TV read a statement from the star’s family, announcing that she died at home after a long illness. It said that in keeping with her wishes medical details weren't being released.