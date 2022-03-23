'Invisible Child' is among winners of Lukas book prizes

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrea Elliott's chronicle of a homeless girl in New York City, “Invisible Child,” and Jane Rogoyska's investigation into Stalin's atrocities in Poland, “Surviving Katyń,” are among the recipients of awards presented by the J. Anthony Lukas Prize Project.

On Wednesday, “Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City” was named the winner of the $10,000 Lukas Book Prize for an outstanding nonfiction work of “American political or social concern.” Rogoyska’s “Surviving Katyń: Stalin’s Polish Massacre and the Search for Truth” won the $10,000 Mark Lynton History Prize for combining “intellectual distinction with felicity of expression.”