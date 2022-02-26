In Rio, even a ban can't keep revelers from Carnival streets DIANE JEANTET, Associated Press Feb. 26, 2022 Updated: Feb. 26, 2022 3:40 p.m.
1 of20 A reveler smiles during an unofficial carnival block party referred to as "blocos", in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. City Hall banned all blocos, the tightly packed street parties attended by those who cannot or don't want to buy pricey tickets for the official parade at the Sambadrome, due to a wave of the Omicron variant. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The pandemic may have disrupted Carnival plans in Rio de Janeiro for a second straight year, but revelers who have flocked to the Brazilian city for sun, sea and samba still found ways to party on Saturday.
Thousands defied an official ban on street parties by dancing, singing and mingling to the rhythm of Samba, sometimes as police looked on.