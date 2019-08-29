How Diplo and Morgan Wallen's collaboration came about

Diplo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Diplo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Photo: Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Photo: Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close How Diplo and Morgan Wallen's collaboration came about 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Rising country singer Morgan Wallen has a new collaboration with three-time Grammy-winning mega-producer Diplo, but Wallen admits Diplo probably didn't know who he was before they worked together.

Managers for Diplo, who is working on a country music project under his real name Thomas Wesley, reached out to Wallen's manager, Seth England, looking for new material. England, who also manages Florida Georgia Line and Chris Lane, sent over songs including one Wallen worked on.

Wallen recalls, "They ended up liking that one the best, I guess."

The result is "Heartless," which was released this month. Wallen said he and Diplo, who has produced for everyone from Justin Bieber to Beyoncé, recorded their parts separately.

They didn't meet until they filmed the music video. Wallen called Diplo "a super cool guy."