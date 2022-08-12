Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Mike Rounds, R-S.D.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.; Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.