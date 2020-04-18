Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC's “This Week" — To be announced.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Vice President Mike Pence; Govs. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., and Mike DeWine, R-Ohio.

___

CBS' “Face the Nation" — Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus task force coordinator; Gov. Charlie Baker, R-Mass.; King Abdullah II of Jordan; Suzanne Clark, president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

___

CNN's “State of the Union" — Whitmer; Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.

___

“Fox News Sunday" — Pence; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.