WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC's “This Week" — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Gov. John Bel Edwards, D-La.; former White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert.

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Edwards; Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden; Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.

CBS' “Face the Nation" — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; Dr. David Heymann, who led the World Health Organization’s response to the SARS outbreak.

CNN's “State of the Union" — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; Whitmer.

“Fox News Sunday" — Mnuchin; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.