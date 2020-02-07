Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC's “This Week" — Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren.

NBC's “Meet the Press" — To be announced.

CBS' “Face the Nation" — Democratic presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; China's ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai.

CNN's “State of the Union" — Buttigieg, Sanders; Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez.

“Fox News Sunday" — Buttigieg.