Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's “This Week" — Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Doug Jones, D-Ala.
___
NBC's “Meet the Press" — To be announced.
___
CBS' “Face the Nation" — Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar; Sens. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Mark Galli, editor-in-chief of Christianity Today.
___
CNN's “State of the Union" — Klobuchar, Blunt; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.
___
“Fox News Sunday" — Marc Short, Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff; Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.
