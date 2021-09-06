Actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of 'Breathless,' dies at 88 THOMAS ADAMSON and SAMUEL PETREQUIN, Associated Press Sep. 6, 2021 Updated: Sep. 6, 2021 11:20 a.m.
PARIS (AP) — Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of the iconic French New Wave film “Breathless,” whose crooked boxer’s nose and rakish grin went on to make him one of the country’s most recognizable leading men, has died. He was 88.
His death was confirmed Monday by the office of his lawyer, Michel Godest. No cause of death was given.
