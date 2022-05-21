Ethan Coen on his Jerry Lee Lewis doc and filmmaking return

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
CANNES, France (AP) — Most in the film industry thought Ethan Coen was done with making movies. Ethan did, too.
But on Sunday, Coen will premiere his first documentary, “Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind," at the Cannes Film Festival, a movie that was unknown until last month's festival lineup announcement. The film, which A24 will distribute later this year, is a blistering portrait of the rock ‘n’ roll and country legend, made almost entirely with archival footage, with riveting extended performances instead of talking heads.