https://www.milfordmirror.com/entertainment/article/Elliott-recalls-crazy-moments-it-took-to-make-14384279.php
Elliott recalls crazy moments it took to make iconic videos
Photo: Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
NEW YORK (AP) — After celebrating her two-decade-plus career at the MTV Video Music Awards with a performance featuring a slew of her hits, Missy Elliott knew she did a great job when the first text she received after the performance was from another musical icon and longtime friend: Janet Jackson.
Elliott recalls with a laugh, "She was like, 'You shut that ... down.'"
On Monday, Elliott received the VMAs' highlight honor named after the King of Pop — the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award — for her eccentric, vibrant and wild music videos that helped establish her as a trailblazer on the music scene.
View Comments