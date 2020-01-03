Eastbound Theatre presents Four Weddings and an Elvis

Four Weddings and an Elvis runs Fridays and Saturdays, at 8 p.m. and Sundays, at 2 p.m., from Jan. 31-Feb. 16, at the MAC in Milford. Four Weddings and an Elvis runs Fridays and Saturdays, at 8 p.m. and Sundays, at 2 p.m., from Jan. 31-Feb. 16, at the MAC in Milford. Photo: Sharon W. Houk. Photo: Sharon W. Houk. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Eastbound Theatre presents Four Weddings and an Elvis 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The comedy “Four Weddings and an Elvis” by Nancy Frick will be presented by Eastbound Theatre weekends starting Jan. 31.

Shows are scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., Jan. 31 through Feb. 16, at the Milford Arts Center, 40 Railroad Ave. S, Milford.

“This play is quirky, charming and laugh out loud funny,” Director Tanya Feduik-Smith said of the second show of Eastbound Theatre’s 26th season. “The actors we’ve brought together master both the comedic timing and heartfelt realism in this script. As more of a dramatic director, I’ve truly enjoyed working on this light, and may I say hilarious play. It will warm up those cold winter nights ahead!”

Playwright Nancy Frick is known for comedies drawn from her own life experiences. Frick has also written “For Goodness Sake” and “Exit Date,” and produces a summer one-act festival. She was the president of Old Academy Players in Pennsylvania for 10 years.

The Milford cast of “Four Weddings and an Elvis” features Stephanie Iodice of Stratford, Jennifer Ju of Milford, Cody Knox of Fairfield, Colleen Leary of Milford, Herman Livingston of Bridgeport, Nick Nunez of Stratford, Thursday Savage of Stratford, Kevin Sisounthone of Shelton, Paul Templeton of Orange, and Tom Torpey of Stratford.

Friday and Saturday performances are cabaret seating and BYOEEE (Bring Your Own Everything Except the Entertainment.) Concessions also are available in the MAC’s Speakeasy Lounge. Sunday matinee performances are traditional theater row seating; concessions are available.

Tickets are $22 and available at milfordarts.org/four-wedding-lp.

More information is available from the Milford Arts Council at 203-878-6647

The Eastbound Theatre season series is sponsored by Colony Grill.