The Eastbound Theatre, which is a division of the Milford Arts Council, the MAC, has announced auditions for the second show of its 28th season.

The show is titled: “One Slight Hitch,” and is from the book that is by its author, standup comedian, and playwright, Lewis Black. The show will be directed by its Director Kevin Pelkey.

The performance of the show, will be from Friday, Feb. 4, through Sunday, Feb. 20.

All people, who are over the age of 12, will be required to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus; virus COVID-19 new virus, two weeks out from a second dose of either a Pfizer, or a Moderna vaccine, or two weeks out from the required dose of a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entry to attend the event.

People, who are age 11, and under will need a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entry to attend the event. Patrons will also be expected to be fully masked at all times, amid the coronavirus pandemic, while they are inside the MAC, unless the people are actively eating, or drinking.

Auditions will be held Thursday, Nov. 11, the Veterans Day holiday, from 7 to p.m., at the MAC, which is located at 40 Railroad Ave. South in Milford.

Callbacks for people from the auditions, will be made to the people if they are necessary, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Additionally, interested actors, who may be unable to attend the aforementioned auditions times should contact the director of the show, and Diligent company Solutions Engineer Kevin Pelkey at kpelkey@diligent.com.

All actors, and anyone who would like to work on the production must be fully vaccinated for the coronavirus’ COVID-19 new virus, and must provide proof of vaccination of having been vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine from the new virus, at the auditions. Actors may also register their vaccination status by using the Clear App to more easily confirm their status.

The synopsis for the play is: The Coleman household is preparing for daughter, Courtney’s, wedding. Her mother, Delia, is determined that everything will be “perfect”. The groom is perfect, the dress is perfect, and the decorations, (assuming they arrive), will be perfect. But when the doorbell rings on the wedding morning, everything goes perfectly awry.

Roles are available for four women, and three men. Actors will be asked to read sides from the script. Actors interested in reviewing the script should contact the director of the show at kpelkey@diligent.com.

The roles available for the show are:

- Doc” Coleman: (Male, 50s to 60s) - The father. General practitioner, charming, eccentric conservative. Hides his anger issues with a smile,

- Delia Coleman: (Female 50s to 60s) - The mother. A chronic worrier, a “Momzilla” in terms of planning for her daughter’s wedding. Keeps her neurosis just below the surface,

- P.B.: (Female, mid-teens) - Doc and Delia’s youngest daughter. the story’s narrator She is alternately appalled and excited by the craziness of the family, which we see through her eyes,

- Courtney: (Female, late 20s - early 30s) - The bride. Doc and Delia’s eldest daughter. Freelance writer/artist. Torn between a life of artistic freedom and the security of marriage,

- Melanie: (Female, early to mid-20s) - Doc and Delia’s middle daughter. A nurse. An attractive party girl that protects a wilder side than her older sister,

- Ryan: (Male, late 20s - early 30s) - The ex-boyfriend of Courtney. A bohemian free spirit. Hoping to write this generation’s “One the Road,” and

- Harper: (Male, early to mid-30s) - The groom. Logical and wealthy. Can’t help being the “good guy” even when he knows it puts his relationship at risk.

Email the director at kpelkey@diligent.com with any questions regarding the roles, rehearsal schedule, etc.

For more information contact the Milford Arts Council, the MAC, at 203-878-6647.