Designer David Rockwell offers a guide to his creativity MARK KENNEDY, AP Entertainment Writer May 24, 2021 Updated: May 24, 2021 1:36 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic cut the connections between people and emptied the spaces they met. For award-winning architect and theater designer David Rockwell, it struck at the very heart of his work.
From designing KAOS Nightclub in Las Vegas to transforming Los Angeles’s historic Union Station at the Oscars, creating spaces where people gather has always been the focus. Now that idea was actually dangerous.