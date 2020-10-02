DMBA hosts free fall movie nights

Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis) stars in Spaceballs Photo: Peter Sorel / Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

The Downtown Milford Business Association is hosting two free outdoor Movie Nights Friday, Oct. 9 and 16, from 5 to 9 p.m., at Fowler Pavilion, 1 Shipyard Lane.

Mel Brooks’ classic spoof, Spaceballs the Movie will be screened Oct. 9; and Pirates of the Caribbean will be shown Oct. 16.

“We are so excited to bring some fun back to Downtown Milford — and it’s the perfect way to show a little love to our restaurants right now,” said Tracy Bonosconi, DMBA president. “Our mission is twofold: to create events that bring family and friends together in our beautiful downtown space and to highlight our member businesses. Downtown Milford is not canceled—there are so many shops and businesses that are still here and still open, and we hope to keep creating free experiences that highlight our wonderful community and that make memories to last a lifetime.”

Attendees are encouraged to pick up some local takeout to enjoy during the screening. This event is free, but registration is required in order to maintain proper social distancing.

For more information, or to register, visit www.downtownmilfordct.com.

The DMBA consists of 100 plus businesses located in Downtown Milford, including retail, services, and restaurants, that are committed to working together to create a strong, viable downtown.