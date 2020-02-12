https://www.milfordmirror.com/entertainment/article/Christ-Presbyterian-Church-to-host-community-sock-15050622.php
Christ Presbyterian Church to host community sock hop
Christ Presbyterian Church, Milford is hosting a Sock Hop for singles, couples, families and kids Saturday, Feb. 15, from 6-8 p.m., in the gym at Harborside Middle School, 130 Constitution Drive, Milford.
The event features food, community, and swing dancing. No dancing skills are required, but poodle skirts, white t-shirts, and saddle oxfords are encouraged.
For more information, visit cpcmilford.org/valentine-sock-hop/.
