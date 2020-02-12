  • Christ Presbyterian Church, Milford is hosting a Sock Hop on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 6-8 p.m., in the gym at Harborside Middle School. Photo: Contributed Photo

Christ Presbyterian Church, Milford is hosting a Sock Hop for singles, couples, families and kids Saturday, Feb. 15, from 6-8 p.m., in the gym at Harborside Middle School, 130 Constitution Drive, Milford.

The event features food, community, and swing dancing. No dancing skills are required, but poodle skirts, white t-shirts, and saddle oxfords are encouraged.

For more information, visit cpcmilford.org/valentine-sock-hop/.