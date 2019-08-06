China's Tencent in talks to buy 10% of Universal Music Group

FILE - In a Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 file photo, Ariana Grande attends the 13th annual Billboard Women in Music event at Pier 36, in New York. Chinese tech giant Tencent is in talks with French media company Vivendi to buy 10% of Universal Music Group, whose artists include Ariana Grande, according to an announcement from Vivendi Tuesday Aug. 6, 2019.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

PARIS (AP) — Chinese tech giant Tencent is in talks with French media company Vivendi to buy 10% of Universal Music Group, whose artists include Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, U2 and the Rolling Stones.

Vivendi said Tuesday it has started preliminary negotiations that value Universal Music at about 30 billion euros ($33.6 billion).

Tencent would have a one-year option to buy an additional 10% stake, the statement said.

The Chinese and French companies are also considering "areas of strategic commercial cooperation."

Vivendi said that the deal would help it seize new growth opportunities and better promote Universal artists and new talents in new markets.

Tencent is the world's largest gaming company and one of the world's biggest social media businesses.