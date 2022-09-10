Charles to be officially proclaimed king at royal ceremony JILL LAWLESS, DANICA KIRKA and SYLVIA HUI, Associated Press Sep. 10, 2022 Updated: Sep. 10, 2022 4:33 a.m.
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III will be officially proclaimed Britain’s monarch on Saturday in a ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism — and, for the first time, broadcast live.
Charles automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday, but the accession ceremony is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country.
