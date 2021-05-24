Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 30-June 5:
May 30: Actor Ruta Lee (“High Rollers,” “What’s My Line?”) is 86. Actor Keir Dullea (“2001: A Space Odyssey”) is 85. Guitarist Lenny Davidson of The Dave Clark Five is 77. Actor Stephen Tobolowsky (“Groundhog Day,” ″Sneakers”) is 70. Actor Colm Meaney (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 68. Actor Ted McGinley (“Hope and Faith,” ″Married... With Children”) is 63. Actor Ralph Carter (“Good Times”) is 60. Actor-filmmaker Tonya Pinkins (“All My Children”) is 59. Country singer Wynonna Judd is 57. Guitarist Tom Morello of Audioslave and Rage Against the Machine is 57. Actor Mark Sheppard (“Supernatural”) is 57. Movie director Antoine Fuqua is 56. Actor John Ross Bowie (“Speechless,” ″The Big Bang Theory”) is 50. Guitarist Patrick Dahlheimer of Live is 50. Singer-actor Idina Menzel is 50. Singer Cee Lo Green (Gnarls Barkley, Goodie Mob) is 46. Rapper Remy Ma is 41. Guitarist James Smith of Underoath is 39. Actress Javicia Leslie (“God Friended Me”) is 34. Actor Sean Giambrone (“The Goldbergs”) is 22. Actor Jared Gilmore (“Once Upon a Time,” ″Mad Men”) is 21.