Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 29-June 4:
May 29: Actor Anthony Geary (“General Hospital”) is 75. Singer Rebbie Jackson is 72. Composer Danny Elfman (Oingo Boingo) is 69. Singer LaToya Jackson is 66. Actor Ted Levine (“Monk,” ″The Silence of the Lambs”) is 65. Actor Annette Bening is 64. Actor Rupert Everett is 63. Actor Adrian Paul (TV’s “The Highlander”) is 63. Singer Melissa Etheridge is 61. Actor Lisa Whelchel (“The Facts of Life”) is 59. Guitarist Noel Gallagher (Oasis) is 55. Singer Jayski McGowan of Quad City DJ’s is 55. Actor Anthony Azizi (“Threat Matrix,” ″Lost”) is 53. Guitarist Chan Kinchla of Blues Traveler is 53. Actor Laverne Cox (“Doubt,” ″Orange Is the New Black”) is 50. Guitarist Mark Lee of Third Day is 49. Cartoonist Aaron McGruder (“Boondocks”) is 48. Singer Melanie Brown (“Scary Spice”) of the Spice Girls is 47. Rapper Playa Poncho is 47. Singer Fonseca is 43. Actor Justin Chon (“Deception,” ″Dr. Ken”) is 41. Actor Billy Flynn (“Days of Our Lives”) is 37. Actor Blake Foster (“Power Rangers Turbo”) is 37. Actor Brandon Mychal Smith (“Sonny With A Chance”) is 33. Actor Kristen Alderson (“General Hospital,” ″One Life to Live”) is 31. Actor Lorelei Linklater (“Boyhood”) is 29.