Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 26-Jan. 1:
Dec. 26: Singer Abdul “Duke” Fakir of The Four Tops is 86. “America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh is 76. Keyboardist Bob Carpenter with The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 75. Bassist George Porter Junior of The Meters is 74. Humorist David Sedaris is 65. Drummer James Kottak of Scorpions is 59. Drummer Brian Westrum of Sons of the Desert is 59. Drummer Lars Ulrich of Metallica is 58. Country singer Audrey Wiggins is 54. Guitarist J (White Zombie) is 54. Guitarist Peter Klett of Candlebox is 53. Singer James Mercer of The Shins is 51. Actor-singer Jared Leto of 30 Seconds To Mars is 50. Singer Chris Daughtry (“American Idol”) is 42. Actor Beth Behrs (“The Neighborhood,” “2 Broke Girls”) is 36. Actor Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”) is 35. Actor Eden Sher (“The Middle”) is 30. Singer Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix is 29.