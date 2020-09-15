CNBC host: Calling Speaker Pelosi 'Crazy Nancy' was 'stupid'

CNBC host Jim Cramer says he made a “very stupid comment” by referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as “Crazy Nancy” during a televised interview Tuesday morning that sparked criticism on social media.

On his show “Mad Money” later Tuesday, Cramer said the remark had been a “tongue-in-cheek attempt to make a point about the harsh tone of the negotiations in Washington."

He was interviewing Pelosi on CNBC’s “Squawk On The Street” show about the prospects for a deal between Democrats and Republicans on a new coronavirus economic aid bill when he asked: “What deal can we have, Crazy Nancy?”

He quickly followed up the remark by apologizing, adding “that was the president." President Donald Trump has referred on Twitter to Pelosi as “Crazy Nancy,” one of the many nicknames he uses for opponents.

Cramer also stressed he has "such reverence for the office, I would never use that term.”

Pelosi responded, “But you just did. But you just did,” before seeming to let Cramer off the hook for the remark.

Clips of the interview soon hit Twitter, and a wave criticism of Cramer's remark followed.

CNBC did not immediately respond to calls and emails seeking comment Tuesday.