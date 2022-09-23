Hilary Mantel, author of "Wolf Hall" Tudor saga, dies at 70 JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press Sep. 23, 2022 Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 8:07 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of6 FILE - Hilary Mantel, winner of the Man Booker Prize for Fiction, poses with a copy of her book 'Bring up the Bodies', shortly after the award ceremony in central London, on Oct. 16, 2012. Mantel, the Booker Prize-winning author of the acclaimed “Wolf Hall” saga, has died, publisher HarperCollins said Friday Sept. 23, 2022. She was 70. Lefteris Pitarakis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - Winner of the 2009 Booker Prize for fiction Hilary Mantel with their book ' Wolf Hall ' poses for photographers following the announcement in central London, on Oct. 6, 2009. Mantel, the Booker Prize-winning author of the acclaimed “Wolf Hall” saga, has died, publisher HarperCollins said Friday Sept. 23, 2022. She was 70. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - From left, authors, Malaysian Tan Twan Eng, Deborah Levy, Hilary Mantel, Will Self, holding his book, top, Alison Moore and Jeet Thayil, from India, shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize, hold copies of their books during a photo call at the Royal Festival Hall, in London, on Oct. 15, 2012. Hilary Mantel, the Booker Prize-winning author of the acclaimed “Wolf Hall” saga, has died, publisher HarperCollins said Friday Sept. 23, 2022. She was 70. Lefteris Pitarakis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - Author and winner of the Costa Book of the Year Award for 2012 Hilary Mantel poses for photographers at the Costa Book awards ceremony in London, on Jan. 29, 2013. Hilary Mantel, the Booker Prize-winning author of the acclaimed “Wolf Hall” saga, has died, publisher HarperCollins said Friday Sept. 23, 2022. She was 70. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
LONDON (AP) — Hilary Mantel, the Booker Prize-winning author who turned Tudor power politics into page-turning fiction in the acclaimed “Wolf Hall” trilogy of historical novels, has died, her publisher said Friday. She was 70.
Mantel died “suddenly yet peacefully” on Thursday while surrounded by close family and friends, publisher HarperCollins said.