Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. “Win” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Wild Sign” by Patricia Briggs (Ace)

3. “Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

4. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

5. “It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny” by Marilyn Sadler (Random House Books for Young Readers)

6. “This is the Fire” by Don Lemon (Little, Brown)

7. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

8. “Eat Better, Feel Better” by Giada De Laurentiis (Rodale)

9. “Little Blue Truck's Springtime” by Alice Schertle (HMH Books for Young Readers)

10. “The Code Breaker” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

11. “Later” by Stephen King (Hard Case Crime)

12. “The Cat in the Hat” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

13. “Life After Death” by Sister Souljah (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

14. “Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

15. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

16. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

17. “Fox in Socks” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

18. “Candlekeep Mysteries” by Wizards of the Coast (Wizards of the Coast)

19. “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

20. “How to Catch the Easter Bunny” by Adam Wallace (Sourcebooks Jabberwocky)

21. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera (Quill Tree Books)

22. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf)

23. “Set Boundaries, Find Peace" by Nedra Glover Tawwab (TarcerPerigree)

24. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

25. “Biscuit's Pet & Play Easter” by Alyssa Satin Capucilli, Rose Mary Berlin and Pat Schories (HarperFestival)