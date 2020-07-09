Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. “The Room Where It Happened” by John Bolton (Simon & Schuster)

2. “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon Press)

3. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)

4. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic)

5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. “Sex and Vanity” by Kevin Kwan (Doubleday)

7. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

8. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

9. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

10. “Stamped From the Beginning” by Ibram X. Kendi (Bold Type Books)

11. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

12. “Daring and the Duke” by Sarah MacLean (Avon)

13. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal Press)

14. “Stamped” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

15. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

16. “Legacy” by Helen Hardt (Waterhouse Press)

17. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

18. “The Summer House” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)

19. “1984” by George Orwell (Signet Classic)

20. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris (Harper Paperbacks)

21. “The Color of Law” by Richard Rothstein (Liveright)

22. “Summer at Lake Haven” by RaeAnne Thayne (Harlequin HQN)

23. “Apocalypse Never” by Michael Shellenberger (Harper)

24. “The Guardians” by John Grisham (Dell)

25. “Begin Again” by Eddie S. Glaude, Jr. (Crown)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell’s Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

For the extended, interactive and searchable version of this list, visit http://books.usatoday.com/list/index