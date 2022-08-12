Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York JOSHUA GOODMAN, Associated Press Aug. 12, 2022 Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 1:58 p.m.
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.
A bloodied Rushdie, 75, was flown to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known.
JOSHUA GOODMAN