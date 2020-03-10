Audible best-sellers for week ending March 6th

Audible best-sellers for week ending March 6th:

Fiction:

1. Tell Me Lies by J. P. Pomare, narrated by Aimee Horne (Audible Studios)

2. The Messengers by Lindsay Joelle, narrated by Kaliswa Brewster, Ana Reeder, Zoe Winters and Alex Weisman (Audible Original)

3. Cut and Run: A Light-Hearted Dark Comedy by Ben Acker and Ben Blacker, narrated by Meg Ryan, D’Arcy Carden, Sam Richardson, Rachel Bloom, Ed Begley, Jr., Thomas Lennon, Eugene Cordero and full cast (Audible Original)

4. Alone with the Stars by David R. Gillham, narrated by Hillary Huber and Emily Bauer (Audible Original)

5. House of Earth and Blood: Crescent City, Book 1 by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Elizabeth Evans (Audible Studios)

6. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

7. A Lone Wolf by J. C. Fields, narrated by Paul J. McSorley (Audio Book Press)

8. Long Range by C. J. Box, narrated by David Chandler (Recorded Books)

9. Beezer by Brandon T. Snider, narrated by Fred Berman, Eric Yves Garcia, Joniece Abbott-Pratt, Margaret Ying Drake, Ellen Archer, Steve Rimpici, Jennifer Van Dyck, Neil Hellegers, Sanjiv Jhaveri, Gabriel Vaughan and Josh Hurley (Audible Original)

10. The Jetsetters by Amanda Eyre Ward, narrated by Therese Plummer (Recorded Books)

Nonfiction:

1. Break Shot: My First 21 Years: An Audio Memoir by James Taylor, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

2. Blood Territory by Mark Whittaker, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

3. The Science of Sci-Fi: From Warp Speed to Interstellar Travel by Erin Macdonald and The Great Courses, narrated by Erin Macdonald (Audible Original)

4. Billy Kelly: This Is a Family Show! by Billy Kelly, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

5. Certain Woman of an Age by Margaret Trudeau, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

6. Caffeine: How Caffeine Created the Modern World by Michael Pollan, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

7. Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out of Your Head and into Your Life by Gary John Bishop, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

8. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don’t Know by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author (Hachette Audio)

9. Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

10. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)