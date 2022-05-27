At long last, jury gets closing arguments in Depp trial

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A jury is scheduled to hear closing arguments Friday in Johnny Depp's high-profile libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.
Each side will have two hours to summarize their case in a trial that has stretched on for six weeks. With broadcast cameras in the courtroom, a celebrity trial that garnered intense interest from the outset has only gained momentum as fans have weighed in on social media and lined up overnight for a coveted courtroom seat.