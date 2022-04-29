At ‘Macbeth,' Daniel Craig, Ruth Negga on the unspoken word JOHN CARUCCI, Associated Press April 29, 2022 Updated: April 29, 2022 11:08 a.m.
1 of6 Actors Daniel Craig, left, and Ruth Negga attend the "Macbeth" Broadway opening night at the Longacre Theatre on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Actors Daniel Craig, left, and Ruth Negga attend the "Macbeth" Broadway opening night at the Longacre Theatre on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Actor Ruth Negga, center, participates in the curtain call during the opening night of "Macbeth" at the Longacre Theatre on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Actors Daniel Craig, left, and Ruth Negga participate in the curtain call during the opening night of "Macbeth" at the Longacre Theatre on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
NEW YORK (AP) — The most commonly held taboo in the arts is uttering the word “Macbeth” inside a theater. Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga don't buy it.
Shakespeare’s tragedy was said to be cursed before its first performance more than 500 years ago. Since then, the superstition forbids the show’s title to ever be spoken inside a theater. Instead it’s referred to as “the Scottish play.”