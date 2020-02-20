Argentine guitar duo returns to the MAC to offer concert, master class

Argentine guitar duo, Saldaña/Bravo, return to the MAC stage after 13 years thanks to the MAC’s New England Guitar Society. On Saturday, March 14, the duo will provide a concert to the community at 8 p.m., and on Sunday, March 15, at 2 p.m. they will offer a master class to guitar students. Both offerings will be held at the MAC, 40 Railroad Ave. South, Milford.

Silvana Saldaña and Javier Bravo have performed as a duo and as soloists in major halls around the world including Argentina, Mexico, Spain, Brazil, Italy, Holland, France, and Germany. They have premiered works by contemporary Argentine composers and performed live on radio and television. Both are honors graduates of Manuel de Falla Conservatory and the University Institute of Art.

Saldaña and Bravo are professors of guitar in Buenos Aires at the Superior Conservatories Astor Piazzolla, Manuel de Falla and at the National University of Art, also offering master classes. Their latest CD recordings feature works by Latin American composers and original music by Bravo.

Tickets are $20 for the concert and $50 for the master class. Youth under 18 accompanied by an adult are admitted for free. For more information, visit milfordarts.org or call 203-878-6647.